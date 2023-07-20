Remember Chris Lewis, World Cup star who was jailed for drug smuggling? He claimed an Indian approached him for...

During his career, he proved to be a valuable all-rounder for England, amassing over 1,000 runs and securing nearly 100 wickets in 32 Tests.

Do you recall Chris Lewis? The former England all-rounder, who unfortunately became one of the two victims, alongside Allan Lamb, of Wasim Akram's unforgettable over during the 1992 World Cup final. Lewis, who retired abruptly, accusing his teammates of match-fixing, later faced legal troubles in 2008 when he was apprehended attempting to smuggle liquid cocaine into England, resulting in a jail sentence.

However, Lewis's legacy is not solely defined by these unfortunate events. During his career, he proved to be a valuable all-rounder for England, amassing over 1,000 runs and securing nearly 100 wickets in 32 Tests. His remarkable century in Chennai during the 1993 tour of India serves as a testament to his exceptional skills. Regrettably, without proper guidance and a solid plan to utilize his earnings effectively, Lewis lost his way.

The cricketer released a captivating book that delves into his tumultuous life and controversial career. Aptly titled "Crazy: My Road to Redemption," this memoir offers a unique insight into his journey. During an interview with Pune Mirror, he candidly shared some of the unfortunate incidents that shaped his life. Despite the challenges he faced, the cricketer expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete against legendary figures such as Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards, and Brian Lara. Reflecting on his career, he acknowledged that there were missed opportunities for improvement, yet remained content with the experiences gained on the field.

The 55-year-old clarified that he never made any accusations against his teammates regarding match-fixing. Regrettably, the news was misinterpreted and conveyed inaccurately to the media.

“It is something about nothing.It is about a conversation somebody had with me. So I personally never had any information. This is all about reporting to the board what somebody else had said. I was never in a place to accuse anybody but that is how it came out in the media. But the truth is I did not accuse anybody of match-fixing because all I knew was what I was told in a conversation with this person,” Lewis said.

He further emphasized that he has never publicly disclosed any player's name in relation to fixing. However, he did include this information in the report submitted to the board, which subsequently led to investigations being conducted.

“I never named any player publicly. I gave my report (he named them in the report) to the board. There is an Indian link, yes. People who spoke to me were Indians.We are now 20 years into that episode. The authorities have done the investigation and have taken action whatever was needed. I am certainly not in a place where I want to open things unless it on an official basis,” said the former England cricketer.

Lewis was born on 14th February, 1968, in Georgetown, Guyana. He is the son of a Baptist preacher and moved to Britain with his family at the age of 10. Following his parents' divorce, he was raised by his mother and grandmother. Lewis attended Willesden High School in London, where his athletic abilities outshined his academic performance. At the young age of 17, he signed with Leicestershire, marking the beginning of his 23-year career as a cricketer.

Throughout his career, Lewis had stints with various teams. He remained with Leicestershire until 1991, after which he switched to Nottinghamshire and Surrey. However, in 1998, he returned to Leicestershire for three more seasons. Lewis's dedication to the sport earned him the opportunity to represent England in 32 Test matches and 53 one-day internationals.

