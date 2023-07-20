Headlines

Cricket

'When the team plays as a unit...': Harbhajan Singh reflects on India's World Cup aspirations

India will embark on their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

India is set to host the highly anticipated ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in October, marking a significant moment for the cricketing world. Led by the talented Rohit Sharma, the Indian team is determined to put an end to their decade-long drought in ICC tournaments. The tournament will commence on October 5, with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in an exhilarating clash in Ahmedabad. India, on the other hand, will embark on their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

In light of this momentous occasion, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh emphasized the importance of collective effort from the entire Indian lineup in their quest for the World Cup title. According to Harbhajan, the team has witnessed only a handful of players stepping up during high-pressure situations. He strongly advised that every player should possess the ability to rise to the occasion when faced with tense moments.

"I don't know, it's very difficult for me to say what we had and they don't. We played till the semi-finals in 2015 and 2019, the ICC trophy didn't come. Maybe the ability to punch back after absorbing the pressure has probably been seen in only one or two players. You need to play big tournaments as a team," Harbhajan told News24 Sports.

"You have Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya - they are big players but along with these three players, the rest of the eight to ten players and the team management, everyone has to walk together with the same motive," he added.

The renowned spinner emphasized that in order to achieve greater success, Team India must prioritize the smaller aspects of the game, such as saving a single run.

"The small-small things like saving a single or a brilliant run-out, all those are also huge things. So when the team plays as a unit, they can produce bigger results and that is what probably our team did better. Maybe they are much better than our team talent-wise," said Harbhajan.

Currently, Team India is preparing for the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies, set to commence on Thursday at Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain.

