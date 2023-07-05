Real truth behind MS Dhoni's first meeting with wife Sakshi Dhoni

MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni are one of the most loved couples in the cricketing industry. But, do you know how did MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni's first meeting happen? How did both know each other?

Everyone only knows the half-truth regarding this, but, today we will tell you the real truth behind MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni's first meeting. For the unversed, MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on July 4, 2023.

Many people over the years have claimed that MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni are both childhood friends and MSD's father Paan Singh and Sakshi's father RK Singh used to work together in the same company.

Not only this, but it is also said that MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni studied together in the same school in Ranchi, but let us tell you that this is a lie. MS Dhoni and Sakshi themselves had completely denied the idea of studying together.

Dhoni said that there is a difference of about 7 years between the two. In such a situation the question of studying together does not arise. At the same time, Sakshi also made it clear on Instagram Live in 2020 that she had gone to Ranchi for the first time only after marriage.

The first meeting of the former Indian captain MS Dhoni and Sakshi took place on December 19, 2007. Sakshi was an intern in the hotel where Dhoni stayed with Team India in Kolkata. She met Mahi on the last day of her internship through a common friend.

After this, both of them dated each other and got married exactly 13 years ago i.e. on July 4, 2010, in Dehradun. After marriage, Sakshi went to Ranchi for the first time on Dhoni's birthday i.e. on July 7. She had never seen Ranchi before.

