Cricket

RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

RCB vs LSG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 15 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 08:38 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th match of IPL 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on April 2nd. Bengaluru has won only 1 out of their 3 games, placing them second-last on the table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.711. Whereas, Lucknow Super Giants have won one of their two games so far, defeating Punjab Kings by 21 runs in their last match. They are currently 6th on the table with 2 points and a net run rate of +0.025. Fans can anticipate an exciting match between these teams on Tuesday.

Match details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 15

Date & Time: April 2, 07:30 PM

Venue: M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru 

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Keepers – Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran

Batters – Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers – Mohammad Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav

RCB vs LSG My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammad Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav

 

