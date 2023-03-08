RCB star all-rounder asks for ways to get Holi colour out of her hair; gets hilarious reply from teammate

Image Source: Instagram/heatherknight55

On Tuesday, March 7, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) women's team had a blast celebrating Holi and playing with colors. However, the overseas players with blonde hair were disappointed that they could not remove the pink color from their hair, despite multiple washes. Ellyse Perry, the England captain and all-rounder, expressed her frustration with the stubborn color in her hair.

"Anyone know how to get pink Holi powder out of blonde hair? Asking for a friend…" Knight asked on Twitter.

After posting her latest update, the cricketer was met with a flurry of amusing responses from both her teammates and fans alike. English cricketer, Kate Cross, who also serves as a commentator for the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL), playfully suggested that Knight should shave her head as a daring move. Meanwhile, spinner Alex Hartley chimed in with a cheeky challenge, asking her captain to "prove it" by showing off the color still clinging to her hair.

Shave it.. — Kate Cross (@katecross16) March 7, 2023

Numerous fans have suggested that the players, particularly those from overseas, should have applied oil to their hair before participating in the Holi festivities. This precautionary measure would have prevented the vibrant colors from penetrating their hair shafts, which could take up to two weeks to fully fade.

After a day of bonding and camaraderie with their teammates, the RCB squad is now gearing up for their upcoming cricket match against the Gujarat Giants on Wednesday, March 8. This Women's Day match is a crucial one for both teams, as they are both coming off two consecutive losses.

The Giants suffered a defeat in their tournament opener against the Mumbai Indians, followed by a nail-biting loss to the UP Warriorz. Meanwhile, the Bangalore side has faced crushing defeats at the hands of the two best teams in the tournament, the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Despite having a strong squad, RCB has been unable to get their star players to perform at their best.

However, Thursday's match presents a golden opportunity for RCB to turn things around and secure their first win in the WPL.

