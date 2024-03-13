Twitter
RCB set for name change? Franchise drops major hint ahead of opening match against CSK, video goes viral

The anticipation for the start of IPL 2024 is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the reveal of the new franchise name.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 10:10 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore is gearing up to unveil a new name for their franchise just in time for their opening match of IPL 2024 against the Chennai Super Kings on March 22 at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

As one of the most beloved teams in the history of the lucrative T20 league, RCB boasts a massive and dedicated fanbase not only in Bengaluru but throughout India. The anticipation for the start of IPL 2024 is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the reveal of the new franchise name, promising an added level of excitement to the upcoming season.

A teaser released by Royal Challengers Bangalore on its social media platform features Kannada actor Rishabh Shetty hinting at the impending name change to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

It has been reported that the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise will be rebranded as Royal Challengers Bengaluru starting from the IPL 2024 season. For those who may not be aware, the Karnataka Government officially changed the name of the city from Bangalore to Bengaluru in 2014.

Despite the official name change, the cricket team continued to be known as Royal Challengers Bangalore due to their established reputation in the cricketing world. However, beginning with the upcoming IPL season, the franchise based in Bengaluru is set to adopt the new name of Royal Challengers Bengaluru to better reflect the city's official name.

Also read| IPL 2024: Big boost for Punjab Kings as star England batter available to play full season

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
