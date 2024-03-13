IPL 2024: Big boost for Punjab Kings as star England batter available to play full season

PBKS will begin its campaign at home against Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 23 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

England batter Jonny Bairstow will be available for the entire duration of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting on March 22. He just came back from playing cricket in India. Bairstow will join the IPL even though he was playing in India recently. Some other England players like Ben Stokes and Joe Root won't play in the IPL because they need a break after playing in India.

'Bairstow is expected to arrive in India on March 18 or 19 and will be available for the team's first game against Delhi Capitals on March 23,' said an IPL source. In the last game he played in India, he didn't score many runs, so he wants to do better in the IPL

Another change in the IPL is that Wasim Jaffer will not be the batting consultant for Punjab Kings anymore. Sanjay Bangar will be the new batting coach for the team. Punjab Kings haven't done well in the IPL for a while. If they want to keep their head coach, Trevor Bayliss, they need to do well this season.

Though the whole season schedule is not out yet, Punjab are expected to play their final two home games in Dharamsala like last season. They will play their other games in a new stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.