IND vs SA: Rassie van der Dussen's one-handed stunner to dismiss Hanuma Vihari amazes fans

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul was faced with a challenge - the fall of the top order at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. While he stayed at the field and even reached his half-century, his opening partner Mayank Agarwal helped with his valuable 26 runs.

However, after the fall of Agarwal's wicket, things changed for India as the side lost Cheteshwar Pujara (3) and Ajinkya Rahane for a duck. Hanuma Vihari also came in and added 20 runs, but he too could not stay long, courtesy of Rassie van der Dussen's fabulous catch.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada had finally received his first wicket for the day and some extra bounce reaped him the reward. He was able to break the partnership between Rahul and Vihari which was looking pretty decent for India. He bowled a back-of-length delivery which Vihari looked to defend.

But, the ball came off his gloves and went towards fielder Rassie van der Dussen who was placed at the short leg. He was seen leaping towards his left to complete a stunning one-handed catch.

Seeing the way, the catch was taken surely amazed the fans who took to Twitter to praise the South African fielder.

That’s a fabulous catch by Rassie van der Dussen - with the shot played and the way the ball came away from Hanuma Vihari, the balance decisions re direction would have been really difficult #TopCatch #SAvIND https://t.co/b6IEATObd3 — Matthew Cleeve (@matthewcleeve) January 3, 2022

Reminding me of Jonty Rhodes. Well taken VdD — (@MchunuExcess) January 3, 2022

What a catch — Captain Arun (@CaptainArun3) January 3, 2022

Rassie van der Dussen plucks a blinder to dismiss Hanuma Vihari#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/N2hzfdXj4m — Akshat (@Akshat_Cricket) January 3, 2022

After the wicket, India was reduced to 91 for 4 with Rishabh Pant at the crease. He is now joined by R Ashwin and the Indian side have to put a competitive total on board. The visitors do have a good record at this venue and will aim to continue their good outing and even win the series if possible.