'Koi or hai kya aapki life mein?' Rajasthan Royals Twitter account accuses R Ashwin of cheating with other IPL teams

Surely one of the most entertaining and wittiest Indian Premier League (IPL) social media accounts has to be that of Rajasthan Royals (RR). Be it responding to fans in a funny way, to making memes to even flirting with the team members, the admin of RR's Twitter account surely has upped the social media game.

Just like recently, the RR Twitter handle accused Indian spinner R Ashwin of cheating with other IPL teams. "Where are you my love @ashwinravi99. no calls no texts koi or hai kya aapki life mein?" (is there someone else in your life?) is what the tweet read.

Where are you my love @ashwinravi99 no calls no texts koi or hai kya aapki life mein? — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2022

Surely the tweet gained the attention of many and it even reached the spinner's timeline. The bowler, who was bought for Rs 5 crore by Rajasthan Royals at the recent IPL 2022 mega-auction, quickly responded saying, "Thought I would just quietly blend in. I am here now" with a picture of him with RR cap. The Twitter handle also responded saying, "AAP pink mein cutie lagoge" (You will look cute in Pink).

However, the sweet banter did not stop there with Ashwin asking, "Blue cap vaapas de Doon?" (Should I return the blue cap back?)

Blue cap vaapas de Doon? — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) March 16, 2022

Talking about the IPL, Ravichandran Ashwin is now a Rajasthan Royals player and the veteran Indian spinner had last year played for Delhi Capitals (DC). The spinner was among the 10 players auctioned in the first lot of 'marquee' players who had a base price of Rs 2 crore.