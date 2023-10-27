Rahul Dravid's contract set to expire post World Cup; BCCI may pick this legend as head coach: Report

According to the report, the BCCI is likely to name the former Indian legend in charge of the Australia series after the World Cup.

After securing five consecutive wins in the ICC World Cup 2023, Rahul Dravid's leadership has positioned Team India as the potential frontrunner to secure an early spot in the tournament's crucial stages. Notably, under Dravid's guidance, the Indian team has triumphed over formidable opponents including Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand during the preliminary round.

Dravid, entrusted with the task of breaking India's longstanding dry spell in ICC events, faces the impending expiration of his current contract as the men's team head coach at the conclusion of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. Following his successful tenure that saw India's impressive performance in the ICC World T20 and the ICC World Test Championship, it remains to be seen whether the former Indian captain will pursue an extension after the World Cup.

Post the global tournament, India is slated to renew its rivalry with Australia in the T20 format. Notably, VVS Laxman, the former Indian batter, is anticipated to oversee the team in the absence of Dravid during the five-match T20I series against Australia. Sources within the BCCI indicated that seasoned players, including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah, might be rested following the rigorous World Cup campaign.

"The Dravid-led team has consistently relied on VVS Laxman's expertise during Rahul's absence, and a similar arrangement is expected for the upcoming series right after the World Cup," a BCCI insider stated. In the aftermath of Dravid's tenure, the BCCI has the prerogative to invite fresh applications for the head coach position. Notably, batting maestro Laxman emerges as a prime contender to succeed Dravid, with the possibility of Sitansu Kotak joining as the batting coach. Additionally, Kotak is speculated to assume the role of coach for India 'A' during the upcoming South Africa tour, as per the report.