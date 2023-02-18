Search icon
PSL: Indian fans give fitting reply to Lahore Qalandars for 'tea is fantastic' tweet, say 'atta is fantastic too'

Cricket supporters in India responded immediately when the Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalandars sent a tweet that implicitly insulted India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

Screen Grab

Lahore Qalandars, a team in the Pakistan Premier League (PSL), caused an uproar with a distasteful tweet that poked fun at India and its military forces. Using a photo of Hussain Talat, the Qalandars wrote, "Ye tu 'Tea is Fantastic' hogya" on a social networking site. Hussain is seen in the photo with a cup of tea.

After being arrested by the Pakistani military, Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was asked how the tea tasted. He said, "Tea is Fantastic." The Indian air force shot down two Pakistani fighter jets three years ago, just after the Pulwama assault. When his aircraft crashed in Pakistan, the Pakistani army ultimately caught Abhinandan and detained him for just three days. A video of the Pakistani army serving tea to Abhinandan, followed by his immediate online fame after responding, "Tea was fantastic," was published.

Abhinandan seemed calm and collected despite his captivity in the video. The remark, "Tea was fantastic," was his method of assuring his homeland that he was doing well. Nonetheless, the phrase is sometimes resurrected on social media by a subset of the Pakistani internet that lives on anti-India misinformation in order to poke fun at the neighbours. Cricket fans in India were shocked to see a prestigious PSL team, Lahore Qalandars, fall into line.

The following are some strong reactions from Indian fans:

India and Pakistan no longer participate in bilateral series. As far as we know, the last series like this ended in 2012. After then, India and Pakistan only played each other in ICC and ACC tournaments, rather than a bilateral series. The rising number of contested political issues between the two nations is to blame. Players from Pakistan are banned from participating in the IPL and the WPL (WPL).

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are at odds over who will host the Asia Cup in 2023. Pakistan has the rights to host, but BCCI secretary Jay Shah has often said that India would not go there without first receiving permission from the Indian government.

 

 

 

