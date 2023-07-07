Prithvi Shaw and Nidhi Tapadia fuel breakup rumors after unfollowing each other on Instagram

Image Source: Twitter

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's personal life has recently been the subject of major news. Reports suggest that his relationship with model Nidhi Tapadia has come to an end, adding to the string of unfortunate events surrounding him. Prior to the 2023 Indian Premier League season, social media influencer Sapna Gill and her companions were involved in a street brawl, further tarnishing Shaw's reputation.

It has come to light that Shaw and Tapadia have unfollowed each other on Instagram, indicating a possible breakup. Interestingly, the couple had made a public appearance together at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France after the 2023 IPL season. Shaw had even referred to Nidhi as his wife in a heartfelt Valentine's Day post, but it seems that he later deleted it.

Prithvi Shaw, once hailed as one of India's most promising cricket stars, has faced his fair share of ups and downs. He captained the Under-19 World Cup-winning team for India, showcasing his immense talent. However, his journey with the senior national team has been tumultuous. Despite some successful innings, Shaw's performance declined after being dropped from the team, leaving fans concerned about his future.

To exacerbate his challenges in reclaiming his position in the national team, Shaw did not have a promising IPL season either. Contrary to the expectations of head coach Ricky Ponting, the right-hander failed to meet the desired standards.

Throughout 8 IPL matches, the 23-year-old only mustered 106 runs, with an average of 13.25 and a strike rate of 124.71. The Capitals also endured a forgettable season in IPL 2023, managing to secure victory in only 5 out of 14 games, ultimately finishing 9th in the points table.

READ| 'Rohit Sharma XI vs...': India's warm-up match at Barbados sees this star's return as skipper