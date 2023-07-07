'Rohit Sharma XI vs...': India's warm-up match at Barbados sees this star's return as skipper

Image Source: Twitter

Preparations are well underway for Team India as they gear up for their highly anticipated two-match Test series against West Indies. The action kicks off on Wednesday, July 12, with the first game set to take place at the prestigious Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The second Test will then follow at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, from July 20 to July 24.

Under the astute leadership of captain Rohit Sharma, Team India has already arrived in Barbados, demonstrating their commitment and dedication to the upcoming challenge. In order to fine-tune their skills and strategies, the team engaged in an intense intra-squad match at the very venue where the first Test will unfold.

In a captivating display of leadership, Rohit Sharma took charge of one of the teams, while the seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had the privilege of leading the other side.

Rohit Sharma's team, known as Rohit Sharma XI, boasted an impressive lineup including the exceptional talents of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, among other remarkable players. On the contrary, Ashwin's team, aptly named Ashwins XI, predominantly comprised lesser-known players, with the exception of the versatile all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Jaiswal showcased his strong potential for earning a coveted Test cap during the intra-squad game, while Kohli's ongoing struggles with deliveries outside the off-stump persisted as he once again fell victim to Jaydev Unadkat's bowling prowess. Kohli's dismissal on a mere 3 runs highlighted his well-documented difficulties against uncertain deliveries in the corridor.

Unadkat, a seasoned left-arm seamer, wasted no time in exploiting Kohli's vulnerability, capitalizing on it early in his spell. As the game progressed, most of the batters opted to retire after facing around 50 to 75 balls. Jaiswal, in particular, made a significant impact by scoring a commendable 54 runs off 76 balls before taking a well-deserved break. Rahane, on the other hand, had two opportunities to bat for Rohit's XI, achieving scores of 1 and 28, respectively.

