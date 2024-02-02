'Please explain': Sarfaraz Khan's Test debut delay makes fans furious, social media slams BCCI

The wait for a Test debut continued for Sarfaraz Khan as Rajat Patidar was preferred for the second Test match between India and England.

Sarfaraz Khan's much-anticipated Test debut remains elusive as Rajat Patidar gets the nod over him in India's playing XI for the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on February 2, Friday. Despite strong performances in domestic competitions and a prolific run in the recent India A series, Sarfaraz was left out, leading to discontent among fans on social media.

With KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja sidelined due to injuries, the inclusion of both Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar in the Indian squad raised expectations. However, Patidar was chosen to fill Rahul's spot, while Kuldeep Yadav replaced Jadeja. Sarfaraz, who showcased exceptional form by accumulating 220 runs in three innings for India A against England Lions, faced disappointment as he missed his chance for a Test debut.

Over the past few years, Sarfaraz Khan consistently showcased outstanding form in domestic competitions, emerging as a strong contender for the Test squad. His impressive performances, including being the leading run-scorer in the 2022 Ranji Trophy season with 982 runs, heightened expectations of his Test debut.

In related news, the BCCI announced the release of Mohammed Siraj from the Indian squad for the second Test, citing workload management. Avesh Khan has rejoined the team for the upcoming match. India's skipper Rohit Sharma, after winning the toss, opted to bat first, emphasizing the need for the team to execute their plans and move past the previous match's results.

'The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times. He will be available for selection for the third Test in Rajkot. Avesh Khan has re-joined the team for the 2nd Test,' BCCI said in an official statement.

Heading into the second match, India lack experience in the spin department and also the hosts will be missing a mature batting line-up. Virat Kohli will miss the game due to personal reasons while KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the second Test due to injuries.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir and James Anderson.