PBKS vs GT: Kagiso Rabada scripts history, surpasses Lasith Malinga to achieve massive feat in IPL history

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada shattered records in his first appearance in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite missing the first few games due to national duty, Rabada made an immediate impact upon his return to the Kings' line-up.

Rabada's historic moment came when he sent Gujarat Titans (GT) wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha back to the pavilion. With 99 wickets to his name in the IPL after the 2022 edition, Rabada needed just one more to reach the coveted landmark of 100 scalps.

After conceding a few runs in his first over, Rabada dug in short to rush Saha, who mistimed the pull shot. Matthew Short at deep square leg held on to a comfortable catch, and with that scalp, Rabada became the fastest bowler in IPL history to reach the milestone of 100 wickets. Rabada achieved this incredible feat in just 64 innings, surpassing the legendary Lasith Malinga, who achieved the same in 70 innings.

Rabada made his IPL debut with the Delhi Capitals in 2017 and has since taken 76 wickets during his five-year tenure with the franchise. In the 2022 season, he continued his impressive form with the Punjab Kings, taking 23 wickets and needing just one more to reach a significant milestone.

Despite Rabada's record-breaking performance, the Punjab Kings suffered their second consecutive loss. The team struggled to maintain their momentum during their batting innings, losing wickets at regular intervals. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who was returning from an injury, faced difficulties, and the team failed to accelerate during the middle overs. Although Shahrukh Khan's valiant efforts at the end helped the team reach a total of 153, it was not enough to defend against the Gujarat Titans, who chased down the target in 19.5 overs.

While Rabada's achievement was undoubtedly impressive, it was not enough to secure a victory for the Punjab Kings. The team will need to regroup and come back stronger in their next match to turn their fortunes around.

