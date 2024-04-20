Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Meet woman who quit social media, stopped meeting friends to crack UPSC exam, became IPS then IAS, she is from...

Crakk OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal-starrer action film

Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers: Vinesh Phogat secures Paris 2024 quota in women's 50kg event

DNA Exclusive | Shashi Tharoor vs R Chandrasekhar: Who is winning social media war? Check LSS here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Meet woman who quit social media, stopped meeting friends to crack UPSC exam, became IPS then IAS, she is from...

Crakk OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal-starrer action film

Delhi Capitals players to win IPL with SRH

Vasuki snake: What was the length and weight of ancient reptile 

SRH captains to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Crakk OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal-starrer action film

This actor once saw father saved murder accused, qualified for Olympics, then became Bollywood's top villain, died at...

This 10-crore film made director underworld's target, pushed actor to almost quit acting, earned...

HomeCricket

Cricket

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

PBKS vs GT Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 37 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 07:44 PM IST

article-main
PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Two IPL teams in desperate need of points will clash in a crucial match on Sunday evening at the Mullanpur Stadium. The Punjab Kings will go head-to-head with the Gujarat Titans, with significant implications for both sides should they suffer a defeat.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a heartbreaking eight-run loss to the Mumbai Indians in their previous match. Despite the valiant efforts of Ashutosh Sharma and Harpreet Brar, they were unable to secure a victory. The absence of Shikhar Dhawan has been keenly felt at the top of the order, as evidenced in their match against the Mumbai Indians. The only consolation for the home team is that they emerged victorious the last time these two teams met.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans (GT) led by Shubman Gill have struggled since the departure of Hardik Pandya. Gill will be returning to his hometown of Chandigarh with concerns about his team's prospects for the remainder of the season. The Gujarat Titans suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals in their previous match, being bowled out for their lowest-ever total in the IPL. With both their batting and bowling units faltering, Gill and his team are in dire need of inspiration to turn their season around.

Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 37th Match

Date & Time: Apr 21, 07:30 PM

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh 

PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma

All-rounders: Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (vc), Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma

PBKS vs GT My Dream11 team

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Mohit Sharma

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir involved in animated chat ahead of KKR vs RCB match, video goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

GreenTree Immigration helps thousands of immigrants every year to achieve their dream destination

IPL 2024: Is David Warner fit for DC vs SRH match? Ricky Ponting shares major update

PM Netanyahu announces Israel will determine response to threats from Iran as allies urge for restraint

Meet actress who worked with Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, married man with Rs 10000 crore net worth, her husband is..

Meet Raveena Tandon's distributor husband, who is bringing south films worth Rs 2000 crore to north theatres

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement