PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

PBKS vs GT Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 37 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Two IPL teams in desperate need of points will clash in a crucial match on Sunday evening at the Mullanpur Stadium. The Punjab Kings will go head-to-head with the Gujarat Titans, with significant implications for both sides should they suffer a defeat.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a heartbreaking eight-run loss to the Mumbai Indians in their previous match. Despite the valiant efforts of Ashutosh Sharma and Harpreet Brar, they were unable to secure a victory. The absence of Shikhar Dhawan has been keenly felt at the top of the order, as evidenced in their match against the Mumbai Indians. The only consolation for the home team is that they emerged victorious the last time these two teams met.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans (GT) led by Shubman Gill have struggled since the departure of Hardik Pandya. Gill will be returning to his hometown of Chandigarh with concerns about his team's prospects for the remainder of the season. The Gujarat Titans suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals in their previous match, being bowled out for their lowest-ever total in the IPL. With both their batting and bowling units faltering, Gill and his team are in dire need of inspiration to turn their season around.

Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 37th Match

Date & Time: Apr 21, 07:30 PM

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma

All-rounders: Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (vc), Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma

PBKS vs GT My Dream11 team

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Mohit Sharma

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir involved in animated chat ahead of KKR vs RCB match, video goes viral