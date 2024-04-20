Watch: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir involved in animated chat ahead of KKR vs RCB match, video goes viral

Despite their history of heated clashes, Kohli and Gambhir were seen sharing a friendly hug during a recent match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor, Gautam Gambhir, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star, Virat Kohli, were caught in a riveting discussion at the Eden Gardens during a practice session on Saturday. The video shared by the Knight Riders official X handle showed Kohli enthusiastically using hand gestures to emphasize his points.

Despite their history of heated clashes, Kohli and Gambhir were seen sharing a friendly hug during a recent match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was quite surprising, considering their infamous altercation in IPL 2023. But who would've thought that these two could actually get along? It's a real shocker, isn't it?

Watch:

#KnightLive | Stay tuned for more action from KKR and RCB’s pre-match training session at Eden Gardens#AmiKKR | Gautam Gambhir | Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/M1LFBm9dFQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 20, 2024

In terms of recent cricketing action, both teams experienced losses in their previous matches and are eager to secure a victory on Sunday. The Royal Challengers are facing a challenging situation, having only won 1 out of 7 matches, and another loss could potentially lead to their elimination from the tournament. Their most recent game resulted in a defeat in a high-scoring match against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, the Knight Riders are currently in a strong position, holding the 2nd spot despite 2 losses out of 6 matches. However, the team is concerned about their bowling unit after failing to defend a total of 223 runs against the Royals, ultimately losing from a winning position.

It is worth noting that the Knight Riders had previously defeated the Royal Challengers with ease in an earlier encounter during the tournament.

Also read| 'Had to look beyond Rohit because....': Robin Uthappa on why Mumbai Indians switched to Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024