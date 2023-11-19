Watch: Palestine supporter breaches security to meet Virat Kohli during IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final

A pitch invader stormed onto the field and tried to have an interaction with Virat Kohli before he was taken off by security officials on Sunday, November 19.

A fan of Virat Kohli managed to breach security and enter the ground during the India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Surprisingly, the fan appeared to be a supporter of Palestine.

The presence of this fan caused a disruption in the final, but the game resumed quickly. Currently, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are at the crease, aiming to score big against Australia.

The incident has gained widespread attention, with the video of the fan going viral on social media platforms.

Watch: