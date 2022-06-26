Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad alleges Waqar Younis for destroying his career

Ahmed Shehzad

Out of favour batsman Ahmed Shehzad, in conversation with Cricket Pakistan, came out all guns blazing against the toxic culture in the Pakistan Cricket Team. Ahmed Shehzad accused head coach Waqar Younis of destroying his career.

In 2016, then Pak head coach Waqar Younis submitted a report to the PCB, wherein he stated that Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal needed to return back to playing domestic cricket and earn their place back in the squad. Shehzad was extremely taken aback by this and accused the fast bowler of not saying this to him face-to-face.

“I have not seen the report myself, but a PCB official told me that these remarks have been said regarding me,” Shehzad told Cricket Pakistan. “But I believe that these things should be discussed face-to-face, and I am ready to take on that challenge. Then we will see who is right and who is wrong.”

The right-handed attacking opening batter said the words hurt his career and he was "not allowed" to present his side of the story. “Their words hurt my career, especially since I was not allowed to present my case. This was a pre-planned approach, and they wanted to kill two birds with one stone,” he said.

He gave the example of how Virat Kohli's career took off due to MS Dhoni and compared it to Pakistan, stating that people there can't stand each other's success. “I have said this before, Kohli’s career picked off because he found Dhoni, but unfortunately, here in Pakistan, your people cannot stand your success."

He further went on to say that the senior players in Pakistan cannot digest seeing someone else succeed. "Our senior players and ex-cricketers cannot digest seeing someone succeed in the cricketing world, which is unfortunate for Pakistan cricket.”