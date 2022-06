PM Narendra Modi hails Mithali Raj and Neeraj Chopra for their contribution in the field of sports

PM Modi on Mithali Raj

Test and ODI captain of the Indian women`s national cricket team, Mithali Raj, announced her retirement from international cricket on June 8. PM Modi also spoke about the Khelo India Youth Games celebration and the records set by athletes during the competition.

While addressing the nation in the latest episode of `Mann ki Baat`, PM Modi said, "Friends, when it comes to sports, today I would also like to discuss Mithali Raj, one of the most talented cricketers in India. Just this month, she announced her retirement from cricket which has emotionally moved many sports lovers. Mithali has not only been an extraordinary player but has also been an inspiration to many players. I wish Mithali all the very best for her future."Mithali retired as the leading run-scorer in the women`s ODIs.

She represented India in 232 matches, scoring 7805 runs at an average of 50.68. In Tests, Mithali smashed 699 runs in 12 matches with a brilliant average of 43.68. She also scored 2,364 runs in 89 T20Is.

Mithali, who made her debut in 2002, is regarded as the greatest Indian women`s batter. She captained the side to two 50-over World Cups.

At 16, Raj scored an unbeaten 114 on her ODI debut and soon established herself as a vital clog in India's batting order. In October 2019, Raj, at 36, became the first woman to complete two decades in ODI cricket. Mithali Raj is currently at the seventh position in the latest ICC Women`s ODI batting rankings, released on Tuesday.

PM Modi also hailed Neeraj Chopra for clinching gold in the recently concluded Kuortane Games. PM Said, "Speaking about Indian athletes' recent performance PM Narendra Modi said that " Neeraj Chopra made headlines yet again. After Olympics, he continues to create records one after another. By winning the silver medal at Paavo Nurmi Games and a gold medal at Kuortane Games Chopra has increased the pride of the nation"