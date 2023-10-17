Pakistan cricket legend Shahid Afridi's sister passes away

Shahid Afridi had earlier informed that he was travelling back to be with his sister who was fighting for her life in a hospital.

Shahid Afridi’s ailing sister passed away on Tuesday (October 17, 2023), the former Pakistan cricketer announced on social media. The former ace all-rounders sister was ailing and was fighting for her life in a hospital.

“With Heavy hearts we inform you that our beloved Sister passed away…,” Afridi wrote on X. “her Namaz e Janazah will be at 17.10.2023 after Zuhur prayer at Zakariya masjid main 26th street Khayaban e Ghalib DHA,” he added.



Surely we belong to Allah and to him we shall return.

Earlier on Monday, Afridi had shared the distressing news that his sister was fighting for her life and that he was travelling back.

“I am travelling back to see you soon my love stay strong,” Afridi wrote on X.

“My sister is fighting for her life right now, I request you to make Duas for her health, will mean a lot. May Allah give her speedy recovery and a long healthy life Ya Rabb,” he added.

One of the most successful Pakistan cricketers in the limited overs format, Afridi had 11 siblings which included six brothers and five sisters. He is the fifth eldest among them. His brothers Tariq Afridi and Ashfaq Afridi are also cricketers. Shahid Afridi is also the father-in-law of current Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi.