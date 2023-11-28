Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board seeks compensation from ACC over Asia Cup setback

In the BCCI vs PCB clash, it’s the former who is the loser. Cash-strapped Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had a logistical nightmare…

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

In the ongoing BCCI vs PCB saga, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finds itself grappling with financial challenges after India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. The ensuing logistical nightmare led to a compromise wherein the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) granted only four matches to Pakistan, with Sri Lanka stepping in to host the remaining games. Faced with losses and additional expenses, PCB has formally requested compensation from the ACC.

Originally designated as hosts, PCB had to navigate a hybrid model due to BCCI's rejection, leading to financial complications. As part of the arrangement, PCB had to pay Sri Lanka $2,069,885, with 75% of the amount paid in advance. While the specific compensation sought from the ACC remains undisclosed, it is expected to encompass Sri Lanka's hosting expenses and the cost incurred by the Pakistan Cricket Team for travel to Sri Lanka.

Given PCB's financial constraints, the board had to prepay $281,700 for a chartered flight to facilitate the Pakistani players' travel to Sri Lanka. The intricate schedule, involving travel between Multan and Sri Lanka, contributed to additional expenses for the PCB.
The estimated total cost of hosting the Asia Cup 2023, according to Cricket Pakistan, stands at around $40 million. However, the exact compensation figure demanded by the Pakistan Cricket Board remains unclear.

PCB's management committee is slated to convene this week to determine the appropriate compensation amount. However, potential disagreements between PCB and ACC may arise, particularly concerning additional expenses related to Multan. Notably, Lahore was initially designated as the host for four Asia Cup 2023 matches, with Multan later included in the hosting plan by PCB.

