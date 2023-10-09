PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match

PAK vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best player's list for Match 8, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

In the upcoming match of the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face each other in what promises to be an intense clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, October 10. This encounter comes after their recent meeting in the Asia Cup 2023, where Sri Lanka emerged victorious in a must-win game against Pakistan, securing a place in the final.

However, the opening match of the World Cup 2023 did not go as planned for Sri Lanka, as they faced a 102-run defeat against South Africa in Delhi. The Sri Lankan team struggled to contain the opposition, allowing them to amass a formidable total of 428/5 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka managed to score 326 runs in response, falling short of the target.

On the other hand, Pakistan also encountered difficulties in their World Cup opener against the Netherlands. Pakistan was bowled out for 286 runs in 49 overs, but they managed to secure an 81-run victory in the end. As Pakistan and Sri Lanka gear up for their second match in the World Cup, both teams will be looking to bounce back from their initial setbacks and make a mark in this prestigious tournament. The match promises to be an exciting showdown between two competitive sides vying for success on the world stage.

Match Details

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 8

Date and Time: October 10, 2:00 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Pitch report: The temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius, with 47% humidity, and a gentle breeze blowing at 20 kmph.

PAK vs SL Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Rizwan

Batter: Babar Azam, Kusal Perera, Imam-ul-Haq

All-rounder: Shadab Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka

Bowler: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

PAK vs SL, My Dream11 prediction

Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Kusal Perera, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf