PAK vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand gearing up for Pakistan Test challenge, says Tim Southee

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee

Tim Southee, the newly appointed New Zealand captain, believes Pakistan will recover from a 3-0 home Test series humiliation at the hands of an aggressive England squad, claiming on Sunday that his players would find their own way to defeat the wounded hosts.

England gave Pakistan its first-ever 3-0 home Test whitewash earlier this week, boosting the reputation of its newly adopted ultra-aggressive Test cricket style, dubbed "Bazball" after head coach Brendon McCullum's moniker.

The Kiwis take on Pakistan in the first match of a two-match series in Karachi on Monday.

Southee dubbed England's victory "amazing and wonderful," but said his squad will devise its own approach to face Pakistan.

“I think England played an incredible style of cricket and to come over here and win three Tests and the way they did was very impressive,” Southee said on Sunday.

“It seems to be working for them (England), so we will be trying to look for ways that have worked for us and hopefully put on a performance that works for our side.”

Southee, who takes over as Test captain from Kane Williamson, predicted that conditions in Pakistan will favor spin.

“I think when you come to this part of the world, you tend to think that spinners will have more of an impact,” said Southee. “But there is a place for the pace as well.”

In Pakistan, New Zealand has only won one Test series, in 1969. It last played a Test in Pakistan in 2002, with Pakistan's "home" series being primarily played in the United Arab Emirates in the interval due to security concerns.

The New Zealanders have crushed Pakistan in recent matches, winning their previous three series against them, twice in New Zealand (in 2016 and 2020) and once in the UAE in 2018.

The second Test of the series, scheduled to begin on January 2, has been moved to Karachi owing to cloudy weather in Multan.

READ| PAK vs NZ 1st Test live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Test live in India