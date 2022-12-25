PAK vs NZ 1st Test live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Test live in India

PAK vs NZ 1st Test live streaming: All you need to know

The New Zealanders will be welcomed by Pakistan, who were convincingly defeated 3-0 in a three-match Test series against Ben Stokes' rampaging English team. Last year, the visitors canceled their white-ball tour owing to security concerns. Earlier, in a 7-match T20I series played in September and October 2022, England defeated Pakistan 4-3.

Defending ICC Men's World Test Championship champions New Zealand will visit Pakistan later this week for the first bilateral Test series in more than 20 years. The Black Caps will play the hosts in a two-match Test series before taking on the hosts in a three-match ODI series. All three One-Day Internationals will be played in Karachi.

The second phase of the trip, which will take place from April 13 to May 7, will consist of a five-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand. Karachi will host one Test, three ODIs, and four Twenty20 Internationals. Lahore will host one T20I and two ODIs, Rawalpindi three ODIs, and Multan one Test.

When will the 1st Test between Pakistan vs New Zealand take place?

The 1st Test between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to begin on the 26th of December, Monday.

Where will the 1st Test between Pakistan and New Zealand take place?

The 1st Test will take place at the National Stadium, Karachi.

When will the 1st Test between Pakistan and New Zealand start?

The 1st Test will start at 10:30 AM (IST).

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on TV?

Live streaming of the 1st Test will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st Test Pakistan and New Zealand online?

Live streaming of the 1st Test between match will be available online on SonyLiv app

Pakistan Squad - Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sajid Khan, Mir Hamza, Kamran Ghulam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood

New Zealand Squad - Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips, Blair Tickner

