Meet Dr Preeti Aghalayam, IIT alumni, former MIT researcher who becomes 1st woman director of any IIT

UPSC CSE 2023: Application process begins for DAF 1 at upsc.gov.in

What is Guillain-Barre syndrome, rare neurological condition that forced Peru to declare 90-day emergency?

AUS vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs South Africa Boxing Day Test live in India

AUS vs SA 2nd Test: Here's all you need to know about Australia vs South Africa Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, from playing XI, live streaming and more

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

After an embarrassing defeat in just two days at the hands of Australia, South Africa will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they square off against the hosts in the iconic Boxing Day Test in Melbourne on Monday. 

In the first match of the series, Pat Cummins' side won the toss and they chose to bat first. The Proteas stuttered their way to 152 runs as Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon picked up 3 wickets each while Kyle Verreynne was the top run-getter at 64. 

In reply, Australia smashed 218 runs, courtesy of Travis Head's 92-run knock, but the hosts bundled out Dean Elgar's side for a paltry 99 runs in the second innings, as skipper Cummins picked up a fifer. 

Needing a modest 35-run target to win, Australia lost 4 wickets but got over the line. With a place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) at stake, expect the proteas to give it their all. 

READ| AUS vs SA 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test in Melbourne

Here's all you need to know about Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test

When will Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test take place?

Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test will be played from Monday, December 26-30.

 

Where will Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test take place?

Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. 

READ| IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gifts signed jersey to Mehidy Hasan, all-rounder calls him 'greatest cricketer'

What time will Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test begin?

Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test will begin at 05:00 AM IST on Monday. 

 

Where can you watch Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test live on TV in India?

Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network channels in India. 

READ| Ravichandran Ashwin as scientist? Virender Sehwag shares EPIC meme to celebrate India's win over Bangladesh

Where can you watch Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test live streaming in India?

Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test live streaming will be available on the Sonyliv app and website in India. 

