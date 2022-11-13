PAK vs ENG: Comparing prize money of T20 World Cup 2022 to IPL, PSL and major T20 leagues

Source: Twitter

England and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in the final of T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Not only will the two sides have a chance of winning their second T20 World Cup crown, but there's also a huge prize money at stake, $ 1.6 million, which the winning team will get to take home.

The prize money of T20 World Cup 2022 roughly equates to Rs 13.03 crores in Indian rupees. Whereas, The runners-up will purse half of that amount, $ 0.8 million, or Rs 6.5 crore.

With that said, how does the prize money of T20 World Cup rank against the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other top T20 leagues in the world?

Comparing T20 World Cup 2022 prize money to IPL, PSL and others

The winning team of IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans (GT) were awarded prize money of Rs 20 crore. That's nearly 7 crores more than the prize money for winning the World Cup. Whereas the winning team of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, Lahore Qalandars received prize money of Rs. 3.40 crore.

The Caribbean Premier League Jamaica Tallawahs received prize money worth Rs 8.14 crore, whereas, the Bangladesh Premier League champs receive prize money worth Rs 6.92 crore.

Australia Big Bash League (BBL) champs receive an amount worth Rs 3.66 crore, whereas England the Hundred has a prize pool of Rs 1.3 crore.

How much prize money did Team India receive as semifinalists?

India received prize money of $400,000 or around Rs 3.22 crore for being the losing semi-finalist. The Men in Blue will get an additional $40,000 for each of the four Super 12 stage wins. This means another $160,000 or Rs 1.28 crore. Hence, India’s total prize money from the tournament is $560,000 or Rs 4.50 crore.