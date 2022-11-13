Search icon
PAK vs ENG: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wishes England good luck for T20 World Cup final

The newly crowned Prime Minister of United Kingdom Rishi Sunak has wished England good luck for the final of T20 World Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 06:53 AM IST

Source: England Cricket (Twitter)

England and Pakistan are all set to compete in the final of T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played in front of a sell-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13. It's going to be a massive occasion for both teams, as they will be eyeing their second World Cup title, having done so in 2010 and 2009 respectively. 

Moreover, Jos Buttler's Three Lions were in for a special message from the newly crowned Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak who wished the English well for the final hurdle. 

Taking to his Twitter account, Sunak wrote, "Good luck to @englandcricket in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan tomorrow. I’ll be cheering you on, along with every other cricket fan across the UK. We’re behind you all the way."

READ| LIVE | PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup FINAL latest updates: Match time, toss, team news, Melbourne weather

Certainly, the gesture from Sunak will boost the morale of the English team who will be hoping to beat Pakistan for the third time in a row in the history of T20 World Cup, having already done so, twice, back in 2009 and 2010. 

England qualified for the semifinal after finishing second in Group 1, behind New Zealand, as they defeated India by 10 wickets to storm into the final. On the other hand, Pakistan lost their first two group games but then won three matches back-to-back. 

READ| IPL 2023: KKR likely to release Aaron Finch, might target Alex Hales in the upcoming auction

They also received a helping hand from the Netherlands who eliminated South Africa, leaving Pakistan in the driving seat to quality for the semis, which they did beating Bangladesh to seal their berth. Babar Azam and Co subsequently outclassed New Zealand by 7 wickets to book their tickets for the final. 

