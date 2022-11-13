CRICKET
Ace Pakistan openers--Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan--have started well in the T20 World Cup final against England.
Jos Buttler's England put Babar Azam's Pakistan in to bat first in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The weather in Melbourne has been a major talking point ahead of the final. But the sun is currently shining in Melbourne since morning. The weather has improved significantly despite cloudy skies. In order to ensure that there is no washout in the final, ICC have also changed the playing conditions on the reserve, with the playing time being increased from two to four hours on Monday, if rain interrupts the match on Sunday. While Jos Buttler winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, the England side are looking to restrict Pakistan to a chasable total. Both teams remain unchanged. While the Pakistani side had a full-strength of playing squad to choose from, England had a couple of woes, with the unavailability of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood. The pair of them were seen playing in the nets a day before the final, but England decided to play with the same team as the semi-final. Phil Salt had replaced Malan in the England batting lineup but is yet to face his first T20 World Cup 2022 ball. Chris Jordan has also retained his spot after coming into the team for Wood and picking up a 4-fer in the India semi-final.
Iftikhar Ahmed will bowl the remaining 5 deliveries.
ENG - 97/4 (15)
But, has Shaheen pulled off his hamstring, well, looks like it as he was seen going out of the ground after taking the catch.
Moeen Ali comes to bat at number 6 for England.
ENG - 84/4 (12.3)
ENG - 82/3 (12)
It was just a copy of the previous shot and as we write, it has started drizzling and just a reminder, If rain interrupts, England will have to bat for atleast 10 overs to get DLS methord used for the result.
He starts off with his natural inswinging delivery but Jos Buttler was ready for it. He plays it down towards leg side for a triple.
The least they have defended in a T20I game is 148, so men in green will have to play out of their skins to defend the target of 138. It will be up to Shaheen Afridi and Pakistani spin duo of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz to keep it tight and also keep taking wickets.
Be back in 5 minutes with the chase.
Shaheen Afridi tries to heave the ball towards square leg but edges the ball and it goes over Jos Buttler for a boundary.
Wth that, we've come to the close of Pakistani innings and they have scored 137 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.
Pakistan are losing quick wickets towards the end of their innings. Shadab khan misjudged the pase and went bit late through his shot as the ball hits the top of his bat and it could only find hands of Chris Woakes.
Shadab Khan goes after scoring 20 off 14, Pakistan 124/6 - (17.2)
Shan Masood, who was looking good, tried to take on England's death over specialist but could'nt get past Liam Livingstone. He gets out after scoring 38 (28)
PAK - 119/5 (16.2)
Mohammad Nawaz comes to bat.
Shadab Khan, who played a blinder against South Africa is looking good in the final match. He makes the room and drives the ball of the backfoot. the fielder tries his best to keep the ball in play but to no avail.
PAK - 113/4 (15.4)
14.4- Chris Jordan to Shan Masood, FOUR. Shan makes the room and plays a backfood drive for a boundary
Shan Masood is looking good at the moment and to take Pakistan to a respectable total, Masood has to be there at the end.
Pakistan is completely under pressure here. This captaincy from Buttler has been near flawless, Pakistan have lost four wickets, and need their middle order to get them to a part total. It has been a superb over from Stokes, he gives away just six runs from the 13th over.
Pakistan must be definitely feeling the heat, nothing seems to be working for them. Ben Stokes gets Iftikhar who gives away a leading edge to Buttler, Stokes gets Iftikhar on a duck. England seem to be running away with this one.
PAK 85/4 (12.2)
Babar Azam perishes, Rashid gets him for the fourth time, and then Iftikhar joins Masood. A wicket on the first ball followed by five dot balls, wicket maiden from Rashid and England continue to tighten their grip on this contest.
PAK 84/3 (12)
Babar Azam gets caught and bowled, Adil Rashid strikes again, the Pakistani skipper was not looking at his best today and his laboured inning comes to an end. Pakistan handed a massive blow and every time they build some momentum England pull them back with a wicket.
PAK 84/3 (11.1)
Woah Masood is taking the mantle upon himself, dispatches Livingstone for a boundary and then a massive six down the ground. 16 runs came off the 11th over and I guess the coaches did tell Babar and Co to go all guns blazing here, because England can chase well.
Pakistan will not be happy with this score. Babar is currently batting at 29 off 25 balls, Masood at 11 off 10. The skipper needs to up the ante. They must accelerate because what England can do with the bat, they showed the world against India.
PAK 68/2 (10)
Babar and Masood are rotating the strike well, they're getting the runs flowing but the singles and doubles are not going to help Pakistan. This is a similar situation in which India found itself.
Adil Rashid into the attack, gives away nine runs but no boundaries in the over. Drinks break now!
PAK 68/2 (10)
Jordan has been a little expensive nine runs from his over, and Pakistani looking to rebuild, Babar Azam knows this is not going to be easy but he's the set batsman and he will have to take the initiative.
PAK 59/2 (9)
Chris Jordan into the attack. That dismissal of Harris has really silenced the Pakistani fans and as Babar and Co find themselves in a spot of bother. However, the skipper refuses to bow down. Finds the leg boundary utilising just the bowler's pace.
Shan Masood join Babar, the Pakistani skipper has not scored runs freely, but he will have to play a crucial knock here. Buttler is rotating his bowlers very well, great thinking from the Englishman. Rashid has also dismissed Babar three times, should be an interesting battle this.
What a masterstroke from Buttler, introduces Adil Rashid and Harris tries to take him on, can't clear the longer boundary, caught by Stokes and Pakistan are two down. It's all going England's way at the moment.
PAK 45/2 (7.1)
Stokes into the attack gives away 3 runs in the first 3 balls and then delivers a good bouncer. The all-rounder know Pakistani batsman will be looking for big shots. Harris plays the subsequent delivery down the track but the fielder is there. 2 runs.
Mohammed Rizwan, unlucky, gets a healthy inside edge and the ball rattles the stumps. He has to walk and Curran celebrates. Mohammad Haris, joins the skipper in the middle. Just 1 run form the previous over, and then, Woakes gives away a bad delivery which Babar punishes. Collects a boundary.
PAK 33/1 (5.2)
A long time coming, short delivery and Rizwan pounces, he was already in the position to hit the slog sweep, maximum over square leg! Woakes under pressure instantly. And they steal a single on the second ball.
A single on the fourth ball and a play-and-miss on the penultimate delivery, no boundary so far. This has been a good start for England. Babar was on strike and he gets hurt by a delivery from Curran. He kinda looked okay, just 4 runs from the 3rd over then.
PAK 16/0 (3)
3 runs from the over, good start for Woakes and good comeback from England, He started with a wide but kept his nerve in the subsequent deliveries, Babar and Rizwan will know whom to attack. Curran into the attack in the 3rd over.
Full length five and Rizwan survives by the nearest of margins. Jordan misses a golden opportunity, will they live to regret that? Two runs and then a single from the Pakistani side. Babar gets underway with a triple.
8 runs from the first over.
PAK 8/0 (1)
For those who need reminding, Pakistan have won the T20 World Cup in 2009, and England in 2010, one team can walk back home with their second T20 World Cup title. and they can draw level with West Indies, who are the only team to win 2 T20 World Cups but not for too long.
For one last time, after one month of extravaganza, there have been some iconic moments, emotional tributes, thrilling games, and time for one final ride. England, Pakistan there can only be one winner!
Right then, the closing ceremony was as colourful as it gets, great to hear an Indian voice there as well! The teams are readying up and making their final preparations. For the one last time, national anthems to follow!
The closing ceremony of T20 World Cup is underway with Australian rock band Icehouse entertaining the 90,000-odd fans at the G! While the Indian team has not made it to the final, there's an Indian voice that will rock the venue, 13-year-old Janakai Easwar will be performing alongside Thndo Sikwila, and Icehouse's lead singer Iva Davies on the song 'We can get together'.
Ian Bishop informs that there is a wee bit of grass on the surface, although there are green patches as well. The pitch is very hard, and could benefit the bowlers with the short ball. It's a nice surface and the ball has swung much more at this surface, than any other. There are plenty of star names on show, Shaheen, Stokes, Woakes and others who could benefit.
Ravi Shastri quizzed Babar Azam about the 1992 final, against the same opponent at this very venue.
"Would've also opted to bowl. We have good momentum with us and will try to continue with it. Same team." He further added that they will try to play good cricket and try to make history repeat itself.
Jos Buttler talks about nerves, mood in the camp ahead of final:
"We are going to bowl first. Huge game, good nerves and there's a lot of good energy around the team. Great energy in the stadium and we are looking forward to a great game. Both teams come into this final in red hot form and we are looking forward to a tough challenge. I think it is a good wicket and hopefully it will stay the same throughout. Obviously there's a little bit of weather around which is why we chose to bowl. We start fresh today, we bring confidence from the other day but we know it counts for nothing today. Same team," said Buttler.
Babar Azam and Jos Buttle have both decided to go with the same teams which played in the semifinals.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid
Players from both teams have reached the venue, and will be kick-starting their final preparations, before the big match today! It doesn't get any bigger than this. England Cricket Board shared a video of the English players arriving at MCG and fair to say that they look like in good spirits. What is nervousness?
Both England and Pakistan have left their respective team hotels and are on their way to the venue. The Pakistan Cricket Board Twitter handle shared a video of the players making their way into the team bus as fans flocked outside their team hotel.
According to the latest reports, Mark Wood is set to replace Chris Jordan in England's playing XI. Wood was seen bowling in the nets a day before the final, and it seems he has shown Jos Buttler enough to be considered for the final. He will replace Jordan, who played well against India in the semifinal.
Both England and Pakistan have yet to win a T20I match at Melbourne Cricket Ground, the venue where tonight's final will be taking place. England have played at MCG four times, losing thrice to Australia, while they lost the match against Ireland in T20 World Cup at this particular venue. Interestingly, Pakistan have also never won at the MCG, and they tasted a defeat at the hands of India at this venue.
Shaheen Afridi and Harris Rauf have been the most consistent wicket-takers for Pakistan, which Shadab Khan also providing crucial inputs both with the bat and the ball. On the other hand, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales have done the majority of the run-scoring for England. There is no Pakistani batsman in the top 15 run-scorers list, yet they will play in the final. This should just how different the approach of both these teams has been. Pakistan have been a much more team-unit, whereas England rely on star players like Sum Curran, Ben Stokes and others.
England football team's manager Gareth Southgate, as well as captain Harry Kane, who will be in-charge of leading the players in the FIFA World Cup, wished the England cricket team good luck. England Cricket Board shared the videos of the pair's wishes for Jos Buttler and Co.
Considering the threat of rain in the final, ICC have changed the rules for reserve day, with the playing time increased from two hours to four hours. However, the officials will try to conclude play on Sunday itself, even if it takes a 10 over per side match to find the winner. Only if rain forces play to a halt and it cannot be restarted, then the play will resume from Monday.
The weather in Melbourne has certainly improved in the past couple of hours. The earlier weather predictions had shown heavy chances of rain, upwards of 90% per cent, but according to the latest update per Accuweather, the chances of rain have reduced to just 50%.
Hales and Buttler have scored 410 of the 669 runs scored by England batters this World Cup, which constitutes 61.2% of the team's runs. After scoring the complete 170-run target between themselves, Pakistan will be wary of the threat posed by the English batters and looking to break that opening partnership as early as possible.
The weather in Melbourne is looking shiny and bright so far. It was a similar case earlier between India vs Pakistan match where a lot of rain was predicted but ultimately there was no downpour on the matchday, hopefully, today is also one of those days.
England skipper Jos Buttler took to Twitter to mourn the untimely demise of "Godfather of English cricket" David English. English, who in 2010 received a CBE for his services to cricket and charity, played for Marleybone CC and also worked on the ground at Lord's.
According to the latest reports, the sun is shining brightly currently in Melbourne. Fans will be hoping that it stays that way throughout the day and that the rain doesn't play spoilsport because both teams will be raring to go for their second T20 World Cup title.
England on the other hand will believe in the more history between these two teams. Prior to the World Cup, England and Pakistan square off in a seven-match T20I series, which the Three Lions won on Pakistani soil. They also have a much better head-to-head record against the Men in Green.
England's road to the final has also been no less than a story of grit of determination. They were unlucky to lose against Ireland in a rain-curtailed match, by DLS method, but after that they faced a tough challenge in Sri Lanka and Team India, but Jos Buttler's side got better of both the Asian giants.
Pakistan Cricket Board recently shared a video of the team's emotional journey to the final. From the moment they left from Pakistan to the losses against India, and Zimbabwe, followed by the four consecutive wins, it has been quite a roller-coaster ride for Babar Azam's men. Relive their epic journey here:
Pakistan may have only just survived elimination and reached the final, but certainly, they will be the team to beat because Babar Azam and Co have momentum within their stead. England have also won back-to-back games against Sri Lanka, and India, but from being written off after their loss to Zimbabwe, the Men in Green have shown immense determination and character.
The two umpires for the final, Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus look like in good spirits ahead of the summit clash between England and Pakistan. Dharmasena uploaded a selfie of the pair from the middle ahead of the big game on Sunday, showing just how the preparations were being finalised.
The weather in Melbourne continues to be a major talking point ahead of the final. According to the weather reports, there could be some rain during the final, however, the weather in the Australian city was clear in the early morning hours, followed by overcast conditions as the day progresses. ICC have made some changes to the playing rules so that there is no threat of a washout for the summit clash.
Both England and Pakistan have won one and lost one T20 World Cup final each. A win for England will make them the first team to hold both white-ball World Cups simultaneously, having won the ODI World Cup back in 2019.
While Pakistan have a fully-fit squad to choose from, England will be sweating behind the fitness of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood. Phil Salt and Chris Jordan chipped in to play against England and while Jordan was reasonably good, Salt didn't get the chance to bat.
Just in case if you were wondering what will be the commentary team for the World Cup final, it's a star-studded roster. While Team India haven't made it to the final but Ravi Shastri will be there representing the Indian side.
Here's the illustrious list of commentators for the T20 World Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and England -
Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ravi Shastri, Ian Bishop, Atherton, Gilchrist, Mel Jones, Bazid Khan, Morgan.
A very special message coming all the way from the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak himself. He said that he will be cheering for England!
We’re behind you all the way.