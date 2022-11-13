Ace Pakistan openers--Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan--have started well in the T20 World Cup final against England.

Jos Buttler's England put Babar Azam's Pakistan in to bat first in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The weather in Melbourne has been a major talking point ahead of the final. But the sun is currently shining in Melbourne since morning. The weather has improved significantly despite cloudy skies. In order to ensure that there is no washout in the final, ICC have also changed the playing conditions on the reserve, with the playing time being increased from two to four hours on Monday, if rain interrupts the match on Sunday. While Jos Buttler winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, the England side are looking to restrict Pakistan to a chasable total. Both teams remain unchanged. While the Pakistani side had a full-strength of playing squad to choose from, England had a couple of woes, with the unavailability of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood. The pair of them were seen playing in the nets a day before the final, but England decided to play with the same team as the semi-final. Phil Salt had replaced Malan in the England batting lineup but is yet to face his first T20 World Cup 2022 ball. Chris Jordan has also retained his spot after coming into the team for Wood and picking up a 4-fer in the India semi-final.