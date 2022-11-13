Jos Buttler mourns death of David English, know all about 'Godfather of English Cricket'

Jos Buttler with David English

David English, the larger-than-life "Godfather of English cricket", whose Bunbury schools festival has helped to foster the careers of more than 1000 first-class cricketers, including more than 125 international players died at the age of 76 following a heart attack.

Jos Buttler, who will lead his side out in the World Cup final against Pakistan, took to Twitter to post: "So sad to hear the news of David English passing away. One of life’s great characters, so fun to spend time with and producer of some of the best English cricketers through his wonderful Bunbury Festivals. RIP."

English, who in 2010 received a CBE for his services to cricket and charity, played for Marleybone CC and also worked on the ground at Lord's. But it was his founding of Bunbury Cricket Club, and support for the festival, which made him such an iconic figure.

English founded the Bunbury Cricket Club, through which he raised £14m for charity. He was involved in the creation of the Bunbury Festival, a national under-15s cricket tournament.

English was appointed CBE in the 2010 Birthday Honours for services to cricket and charity. He had previously been appointed MBE in the 2003 Birthday Honours for services to charity. He died of a heart attack on 12 November 2022, at the age of 76.

English, 76, also worked as a journalist and became President of RSO Records, famously signing up the likes of Eric Clapton. He also worked as an actor and most notably appeared in the film A Bridge Too Far.

But it was his work in sporting circles that earned him the nickname the 'Godfather of English cricket'. Since news of his death, countless fans have urged Buttler and co to win the World Cup in his honour at the MCG.