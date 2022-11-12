Meet Janaki Easwar, 13-year-old Indian-origin girl set to perform in T20 World Cup 2022 closing ceremony

Source: Janaki Easwar (Instagram)

Team India failed to cross the semifinal hurdle yet again in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal as they bowed out of the tournament after losing to England by 10 wickets. It was a painful defeat, and even as there will be no Indian team in the final, there's an Indian voice which will rock the final in front of 90,000 odd spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Janaki Easwar, a 13-year-old Indian-origin girl will perform in the closing ceremony of the World Cup, alongside Australian rock band Icehouse as Pakistan and England will compete to win their second-ever T20 World title.

Janaki rose to fame in 2021 after becoming the youngest ever contestant in 'The Voice' Australia, an immensely popular music reality show.

READ| LIVE | PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup final match build-up: Pakistan PM's tweet sparks backlash, Irfan Pathan hits back

Janaki's parents hail from Kerala's Kozhikode and they have been living in Australia for the past 15 years. Speaking to Indian Express, the teenager spoke about how she was thrilled to have the opportunity to perform at the final of the World Cup.

"Performing in front of a massive MCG crowd and getting broadcast to millions of people globally will be an unbelievable experience. My parents are ardent cricket fans. It is through them that I got to know the magnitude of this opportunity," said the youngster.

Janaki further added, "I heard that the tickets are already sold out. I am looking forward to performing and also the game. It would have been nicer if India played the final, though."

READ| PAK vs ENG: How much prize money will winners and runners-up of T20 World Cup 2022 receive?

Apart from her stint in 'The Voice' she has also graced various other popular events like Indian Film Festival and of Melbourne, and India Fashion Week Australia.

Janki turned up to make her TV debut in a traditional South Indian attire, and she feels that the diverse culture of Australia will also be represented in the final in MCG.

"I believe the way I represented my culture on national television also helped as the performance at the World Cup final is going to be a great representation of multicultural Australia," she stated further. Janaki will be performing the song 'We can get together' along with Thndo Sikwila, and Icehouse's lead singer Iva Davies.