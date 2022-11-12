Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Meet Janaki Easwar, 13-year-old Indian-origin girl set to perform in T20 World Cup 2022 closing ceremony

The final of T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at MCG on Sunday, and while India bowed out at the tournament an Indian voice will rock the venue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

Meet Janaki Easwar, 13-year-old Indian-origin girl set to perform in T20 World Cup 2022 closing ceremony
Source: Janaki Easwar (Instagram)

Team India failed to cross the semifinal hurdle yet again in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal as they bowed out of the tournament after losing to England by 10 wickets. It was a painful defeat, and even as there will be no Indian team in the final, there's an Indian voice which will rock the final in front of 90,000 odd spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. 

Janaki Easwar, a 13-year-old Indian-origin girl will perform in the closing ceremony of the World Cup, alongside Australian rock band Icehouse as Pakistan and England will compete to win their second-ever T20 World title. 

Janaki rose to fame in 2021 after becoming the youngest ever contestant in 'The Voice' Australia, an immensely popular music reality show. 

READ| LIVE | PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup final match build-up: Pakistan PM's tweet sparks backlash, Irfan Pathan hits back

Janaki's parents hail from Kerala's Kozhikode and they have been living in Australia for the past 15 years. Speaking to Indian Express, the teenager spoke about how she was thrilled to have the opportunity to perform at the final of the World Cup. 

"Performing in front of a massive MCG crowd and getting broadcast to millions of people globally will be an unbelievable experience. My parents are ardent cricket fans. It is through them that I got to know the magnitude of this opportunity," said the youngster. 

Janaki further added, "I heard that the tickets are already sold out. I am looking forward to performing and also the game. It would have been nicer if India played the final, though."

READ| PAK vs ENG: How much prize money will winners and runners-up of T20 World Cup 2022 receive?

Apart from her stint in 'The Voice' she has also graced various other popular events like Indian Film Festival and of Melbourne, and India Fashion Week Australia. 

Janki turned up to make her TV debut in a traditional South Indian attire, and she feels that the diverse culture of Australia will also be represented in the final in MCG. 

"I believe the way I represented my culture on national television also helped as the performance at the World Cup final is going to be a great representation of multicultural Australia," she stated further. Janaki will be performing the song 'We can get together' along with Thndo Sikwila, and Icehouse's lead singer Iva Davies. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Randeep Hooda's rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Check out stunning visuals of Chandra Grahan from different Indian cities
PM Modi visits Kedarnath temple: All you need to know about his traditional 'Pahadi' clothes
Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash shares photos from 'soul sister' Sussanne Khan's birthday bash
XXX, Gandii Baat, Bekaaboo: Ekta Kapoor's bold web series that sparked controversies
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan shocker: Robbers gang-rape woman at home as husband had only Rs 1,400
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.