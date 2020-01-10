Trending#

COVID-19

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Raj Kundra

CBSE results

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


Otago vs Central Districts, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for OTG vs CD today in Super Smash 2019-20

OTG vs CD Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Otago vs Central Districts Dream11 Team Player List, CD Dream11 Team Player List, OTG Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Otago vs Central Districts Head to Head.


Otago vs Central Districts

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jan 10, 2020, 09:52 PM IST

Dream11 Prediction - Otago vs Central Districts

OTG vs CD Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Otago vs Central Districts T20I match today, January 6.

Otago vs Central Districts Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver (C)

Batsmen: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom (VC), Nick Kelly, Tom Bruce

Allrounders: George Worker, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Anaru Kitchen

Bowlers: Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

OTG vs CD My Dream11 Team 

Dane Cleaver (C), Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom (VC), Nick Kelly, Tom Bruce, George Worker, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Anaru Kitchen, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

OTG vs CD Probable Playing 11

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen, Mitch Renwick (WK), Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Michael Rae.

Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver (WK), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (C), Kieran Noema-Barnett,  Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludic, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler/ Seth Rance, Ryan Watson

Check Dream11 Prediction / CD Dream11 Team / Central Districts Women Dream11 Team / OTG Dream11 Team / Otago Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.