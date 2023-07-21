Headlines

ODI World Cup: Fans book hospital beds after hotel room prices go sky high for IND vs PAK match in Ahmedabad

According to reports, hotel room prices in Ahmedabad skyrocketed on October 15, reaching a staggering 20 times their usual rates, with costs exceeding Rs 59,000.

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 05:49 PM IST

With the countdown underway for the highly anticipated 2023 ODI World Cup in India, and specifically the India vs Pakistan match scheduled for October 15 at the esteemed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, hotel rates in the city have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels.

Consequently, fans from various parts of the country and the world are seeking alternative accommodations in Ahmedabad. Surprisingly, hospitals in the city have emerged as a viable option, offering amenities such as breakfast and dinner to cater to these enthusiastic supporters.

"Since it’s a hospital they are asking for full-body check-up and an overnight stay so both of their purposes are fulfilled – saving money on lodging and getting their health check-up done," Dr. Paras Shah, who works at a hospital in the city, told Ahmedabad Mirror.

"These people are ready for any, from deluxe to suite room, whatever is offered to them. Since we have limited rooms, we are being judicious in taking such advance bookings from NRIs because our priority is patient care.

"I have inquiries from my friends from the USA to stay in my hospital as I have both special and general rooms. Their aim is to watch the Indo-Pak match and also take advantage of the medical facilities, since they want to stay in the hospital, and not at my home," he added.

According to reports, hotel room prices in Ahmedabad skyrocketed on October 15, reaching a staggering 20 times their usual rates, with costs exceeding Rs 59,000. Notably, ITC's Welcomhotel in Ahmedabad took the lead by charging a whopping Rs 72,000 on that date.

Furthermore, the report highlighted that several other hotels, including TC Narmada and Courtyard by Marriott, had no available rooms in the city on October 15.

In addition to hosting the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match, Ahmedabad will also be the venue for the tournament's opening match between England and New Zealand. Excitingly, the city will also witness the grand finale on November 19.

