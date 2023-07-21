'Pakistan not playing this WC?': Absence of Babar Azam's team in ICC CWC video leaves fans fuming

Pakistani cricket fans were far from entertained when they noticed their beloved team's limited presence in the ICC's promotional video.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) caused a sensation on the internet with their breathtaking video to kick off the 2023 World Cup campaign. Adding a touch of stardom to the promo was none other than Bollywood icon, Shah Rukh Khan, effortlessly infusing his star power. The response from Indian cricket fans was nothing short of explosive, as social media platforms erupted with a whirlwind of emotions. Overflowing with pride, they eagerly shared the video far and wide, creating an atmosphere where every Indian on the internet seemed to be rallying behind the upcoming World Cup with unparalleled enthusiasm.

However, amidst this jubilant atmosphere, a storm was brewing in the neighboring country. Pakistani cricket fans were far from entertained when they noticed their beloved team's limited presence in the ICC's promotional video. The mere mention of Babar Azam's team felt like an afterthought, fleeting and insignificant, which struck a nerve with the passionate supporters. Frustrations began to pour out with flair as they expressed their disappointment in the ICC's apparent lack of recognition for their team's exceptional skills.

One user expressed their disappointment with the promotion of the #CWC2023, stating, “Very disappointed promo of the #CWC2023. Pakistan is nowhere in this." Another user highlighted the absence of Babar Azam and commented, “Not a single still of Babar, who has been dominating ICC charts in ODIs for the last 2.5 years. It looked more like a Big 3 promo." A third user raised a question, “Indian won this trophy already?? And Pak not playing this WC??"

Some Pakistani fans have alleged that the ICC showed favoritism towards tournament hosts and India, who is the apex body's biggest benefactor. This accusation arose due to the promotional video featuring batting superstar Virat Kohli alongside India's World Cup winning captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni.

Interestingly, the video did not include active ODI captains from several member nations, such as Pat Cummins from Australia and Jos Buttler from England.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is set to kick off their World Cup 2023 campaign with a match against the Netherlands on October 6. The highly anticipated clash against their arch-rivals India is scheduled for October 15 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

