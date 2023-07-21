Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 2nd Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve remarkable feat

Virat Kohli is featuring in his 500th international game for the Indian Team in the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies.

Indian star batsman Virat Kohli has accomplished a truly remarkable milestone in his illustrious international cricket career, surpassing an astonishing 25,500 runs. This outstanding feat has firmly established him as the second Indian batsman, following in the footsteps of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, to reach such an extraordinary record.

It is important to highlight that no other Indian cricketer, aside from the iconic duo of Tendulkar and Kohli, has been able to amass a staggering 25,500 runs in the realm of international cricket. Even the highly esteemed Rahul Dravid, renowned for his exceptional batting prowess, fell short of this remarkable achievement throughout his illustrious career.

The moment Virat Kohli created history - He becomes first player to have scored Fifty on 500th International match.



Currently, Virat Kohli holds an impressive record of 25,548 runs in international cricket. This remarkable figure has the potential to increase even further, as Kohli remains unbeaten on a personal score of 87 runs in the ongoing second Test match against the West Indies.

With this recent feat, Kohli has ascended to the fifth spot on the list of highest run-scorers in international cricket. Preceding him on this illustrious list are esteemed names such as former Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardene, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, and India's very own batting maestro, Sachin Tendulkar.

Highest run scorer in international cricket

1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 34357 runs

2. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 28016 runs

3. Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 27483 runs

4. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 25957 runs

5. Virat Kohli (India) - 25,548 runs

6. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 25534 runs

7. Rahul Dravid (India) - 24208 runs

At the close of play on day one, Kohli remained unbeaten on an impressive 87 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed a commendable 36 runs to the team's total. Team India has asserted its dominance right from the outset of this crucial Test match against the West Indies. As the day concluded, Team India had amassed a formidable score of 288 runs for the loss of four wickets.

