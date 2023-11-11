ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after England beat Pakistan by 93 runs

In pursuit of 338 for victory, Pakistan faltered and lost all their wickets for 244 runs in 43.3 overs.

Pakistan failed to secure a spot in the Top 4 of the 2023 World Cup points table after suffering a crushing 93-run defeat at the hands of England on Saturday (November 11) in Kolkata. This loss has resulted in the elimination of Babar Azam and his team from the competition.

Heading into the match against England, Pakistan had a daunting task ahead of them. They needed to bat first, score a significant number of runs, and secure a victory by at least 275 runs. However, luck was not on their side as Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first at Eden Gardens. England's strong batting lineup, including Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes, propelled them to a formidable total of 337/9 in 50 overs.

In pursuit of 338 for victory, Pakistan faltered and lost all their wickets for 244 runs in 43.3 overs. Agha Salman's contribution of 51 runs off 45 balls was commendable, but unfortunately, the rest of the team failed to make a significant impact.

England's 93-run victory secured their position in the seventh spot of the 2023 World Cup points table. Additionally, they have also earned a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Here is the updated World Cup 2023 points table:

Pakistan, on the other hand, finished fifth in the standings. They managed to win only four out of their nine matches in the league round. Their net run rate took a hit, dropping from +0.036 to -0.105 after the defeat against England.

Meanwhile, New Zealand secured a spot in the semifinals due to England's win and will now face the leaders and hosts, India.

The 2023 World Cup witnessed a double-header day on Saturday. Prior to the England-Pakistan match, Australia faced off against Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten knock of 177 runs helped Australia secure a convincing eight-wicket victory over their opponents.

