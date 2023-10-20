Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

ODI World Cup 2023: Big blow for India ahead of New Zealand clash as this star player set to miss action

India secured a resounding victory over Bangladesh on Thursday, triumphing by seven wickets in a thrilling encounter held in Pune.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be absent from the team's World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand, scheduled to take place in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. Pandya sustained an ankle injury during India's match against Bangladesh, forcing him to leave the field. 

In the 9th over of the Bangladesh innings, Pandya attempted to block a shot from Litton Das with his right leg but unfortunately slipped in the process. This resulted in an awkward landing on his left leg, causing him visible discomfort. The physiotherapist promptly rushed to the field to attend to Pandya, and it was later confirmed by the BCCI that he underwent scans and is currently under medical observation.

Regrettably, the BCCI has now officially announced that Pandya will not be able to participate in Sunday's game against New Zealand in Dharamsala. However, there is hope for his return as he is expected to rejoin the team in Lucknow before India's match against England on Sunday, October 29.

"Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India's match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England," BCCI said in a statement.

India secured a resounding victory over Bangladesh on Thursday, triumphing by seven wickets in a thrilling encounter held in Pune.

Maintaining an impeccable record of four consecutive wins, India currently occupies the second position in the points table, accumulating a commendable total of eight points. However, it is New Zealand who reigns supreme at the summit, boasting a superior net run-rate.

READ| ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest to 26,000 international runs

