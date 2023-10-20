ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest to 26,000 international runs

In the recent clash against Bangladesh, he displayed his excellence by achieving his 48th ODI century, scoring an unbeaten 103 runs.

Virat Kohli, a modern cricket icon, shattered the record of India's legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest batsman in the history of the game to score 26,000 international runs in his illustrious career. Prior to this match, Kohli had accumulated 25,923 runs from 566 innings across 510 matches. However, he achieved this remarkable milestone in a truly spectacular fashion by smashing a six during the World Cup encounter against Bangladesh in Pune.

Undoubtedly, the Indian cricket maestro has left an indelible mark on the ongoing World Cup with his exceptional batting prowess. In India's opening match against Australia, he showcased his brilliance by scoring an impressive 85 runs. Kohli continued his scintillating form with an unbeaten 55 against Afghanistan. Moreover, in the recent clash against Bangladesh, he displayed his excellence by achieving his 48th ODI century, scoring an unbeaten 103 runs. These extraordinary performances highlight his ability to excel under pressure and make significant contributions to his team's triumph.

Only a select trio of exceptional cricketers have earned the privilege of entering the esteemed realm of international players who have achieved the remarkable milestone of 26,000 runs or more. Leading this exclusive group is the legendary Tendulkar, whose astonishing tally of 34,357 runs solidifies his status as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the sport.

Trailing closely behind is Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who amassed an impressive 28,016 runs. The third luminary in this distinguished assembly is former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who compiled an impressive total of 27,483 runs during his extraordinary career.

