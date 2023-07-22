'Notice period is on': Ex-India opener on Ajinkya Rahane's single-digit scores vs West Indies

Rahane, who returned to the Test team after a strong performance in domestic cricket, has struggled in the two Tests so far.

India has been dominant in the second Test against West Indies in Trinidad. Virat Kohli scored his 29th Test century, while Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with impressive half-centuries, leading India to a first innings score of 438.

However, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who returned to the Test team after a strong performance in domestic cricket, has struggled in the two Tests so far. In the first Test in Dominica, he was dismissed for just 3 runs, and in the first innings of the second Test, he was out for 8. Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that Rahane's poor form may lead to his removal from the team.

"Ajinkya Rahane - he is the vice-captain of this team for sure but you get the feeling that the notice period is on. It happens with some players and it seems like it is happening with him as well or will happen," Chopra said on his YouTube channelat the end of Day 1's play.

"He got an inside edge once earlier as well. Then he got it a second time and the ball hit the stumps. It was a session where India lost four wickets and the run-scoring was slow but in the end, India are in a commanding situation."

Meanwhile, the exceptional Virat Kohli stole the spotlight in his 500th international appearance, delivering his 76th century as India effortlessly reached a formidable first innings score of 438 on Day 2.

After narrowly missing out on a century in the previous Test, Kohli showcased his brilliance once again, crafting a masterful 121 runs off 206 balls. This marked his 29th century in the longest format, placing him in the company of the legendary Sir Donald Bradman.

During his innings, Kohli formed a formidable partnership of 159 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja, who contributed a solid 61 runs off 152 balls and secured his 19th half-century in Tests.

The first session of the second day belonged entirely to Kohli, as he effortlessly handled the West Indies pacers, accumulating 77 runs through singles, doubles, and triples, in addition to 11 boundaries.

The joy of achieving his first overseas Test century in five years was palpable, as his last century on foreign soil was scored in Perth in 2018.

