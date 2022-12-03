'No matter how many times I’ve been hurt..': Mohammad Shami breaks silence after being ruled out of Bangladesh series

Image Source: Twitter/MdShami11

Team India suffered a major setback only day before the start of their ODI series against Bangladesh as fast bowler Mohammed Shami hurt his shoulder during a training session ahead of the opening game in Dhaka on Sunday.

While Shami is not ruled out of the Bangladesh tour entirely, he will miss the ODI series and is now working with the BCCI medical staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Shami took to Twitter after his injury to assure fans that he will return stronger. He's had multiple similar injuries in the last few years and has always managed to come back stronger.

"Injury, in general, teaches you to appreciate every moment. I’ve had my share of injuries throughout my career. It’s humbling. It gives you perspective. No matter how many times I’ve been hurt, I’ve learned from that injury and come back even more stronger,"Shami tweeted.

Shami has been replaced in the squad by young pacer Umran Malik.

Shami was a member of India's T20 World Cup team after being called up to replace Jasprit Bumrah. Shami was called up to the Men in Blue's shortest format team after a one-year absence, having not played since the T20 World Cup in 2021. Shami was diagnosed with COVID-19 and missed the home series against Australia and South Africa in October.

India will start the series in Dhaka on Sunday (December 4). The second game will be played on December 7 at Dhaka, followed by the third and final ODI on December 10 in Chattogram. The first Test of the series will take place on December 14, with the second on December 22.

