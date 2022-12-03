Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'No matter how many times I’ve been hurt..': Mohammad Shami breaks silence after being ruled out of Bangladesh series

Shami has been replaced in the squad by young pacer Umran Malik.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 04:42 PM IST

'No matter how many times I’ve been hurt..': Mohammad Shami breaks silence after being ruled out of Bangladesh series
Image Source: Twitter/MdShami11

Team India suffered a major setback only day before the start of their ODI series against Bangladesh as fast bowler Mohammed Shami hurt his shoulder during a training session ahead of the opening game in Dhaka on Sunday.

While Shami is not ruled out of the Bangladesh tour entirely, he will miss the ODI series and is now working with the BCCI medical staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Shami took to Twitter after his injury to assure fans that he will return stronger. He's had multiple similar injuries in the last few years and has always managed to come back stronger.

"Injury, in general, teaches you to appreciate every moment. I’ve had my share of injuries throughout my career. It’s humbling. It gives you perspective. No matter how many times I’ve been hurt, I’ve learned from that injury and come back even more stronger,"Shami tweeted.

Shami has been replaced in the squad by young pacer Umran Malik.

Shami was a member of India's T20 World Cup team after being called up to replace Jasprit Bumrah. Shami was called up to the Men in Blue's shortest format team after a one-year absence, having not played since the T20 World Cup in 2021. Shami was diagnosed with COVID-19 and missed the home series against Australia and South Africa in October.

India will start the series in Dhaka on Sunday (December 4). The second game will be played on December 7 at Dhaka, followed by the third and final ODI on December 10 in Chattogram. The first Test of the series will take place on December 14, with the second on December 22.

READ| Umran Malik replaces injured Mohammad Shami in India's ODI squad against Bangladesh

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 532 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.