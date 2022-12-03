Search icon
Umran Malik replaces injured Mohammad Shami in India's ODI squad against Bangladesh

Mohammad Shami got injured during training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

Umran Malik and Mohammad Shami

Fast bowler Mohd Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series.

READ: Mumbai Indians announce skippers for its global teams, Pollard and Rashid Khan to lead

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami`s replacement.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

