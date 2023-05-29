Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani thank fans for endless support to Mumbai Indians, promise to...

In response to MI's end of the campaign in IPL 2023, owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani took to the Instagram account of the team and posted a note of thanks to the fans for their endless support.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:19 AM IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) were eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday as they lost to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill scored a century which helped Gujarat Titans to post a total of 233 runs. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, paid the price, thanks to Mohit Sharma's brilliant bowling, and were bundled out for 171. 

Mumbai Indians did not start the tournament on a high note but returned to winning ways soon after by becoming the first IPL team to chase down 200-plus targets on four occasions in a season. After GT knocked out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) out of the tournament, MI had a chance to earn a ticket to the playoffs and the final, however, the defeat on Friday ended their journey this year.

In response to MI's end of the campaign in IPL 2023, owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani took to the Instagram account of the team and posted a note of thanks to the fans for their endless support. 

Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani stated that the team is taking back a lot of positives from the season, aiming to come back stronger in IPL 2024.

"A big thank you to our fans for the love and support throughout. Our paltan is the soul of Mumbai Indians! Beyond the wins and losses, MI has always been about spreading joy and cheer. And the team did that again. They put up a great show, fought hard in spite of the setbacks, and as always, gave a platform to amazing young talent like Tilak, Nehal, Madhwal, and Green! We are taking back lots of positives from this season with a promise to come back stronger next year.
Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani," the note read.

