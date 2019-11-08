New Zealand vs England: Man in charge of balls in third T20I was once a porn star

The man in charge of the balls in the third T20I match between New Zealand and England used to be a porn star.

Garth Stirrat was part of the team of umpires at Nelson on November 5, which New Zealand won by 14 runs.

According to British tabloid The Sun, Stirrat used the name ‘Steve Parnell’ while filming. He was even sacked as the Chief Executive of the New Zealand Professional Golfers’ Association 10 years ago when his secret life was discovered.

The New Zealand players knew of Stirrat’s history and informed the England players about the same.

As a fourth umpire, his official task was to bring out a case of balls if one is lost or gone out of shape.

Stirrat has stood as the main umpire in a number of women’s international matches.

Since the defeat at Nelson, England bounced back as they went on to hammer New Zealand by 76 runs in the fourth T20I held in Napier on Friday.

The series is level at 2-2 and the decisive T20I will be played in Auckland on Sunday.