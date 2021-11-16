IND vs NZ: New head coach Rahul Dravid takes charge as India prepare for 1st T20I, video goes VIRAL

Preparations for the first T20I of the three-match series is in full swing as Team India have their practice session under newly-appointed head coach Rahul Dravid. The Men in Blue is all set to take on New Zealand in the home series starting on Wednesday.

Ahead of the opening T20I at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Team India had its first practice session on Monday and the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of the same on its social media handle.

In the video, the Indian players, including new T20I captain Rohit Sharma, can be seen sweating it out before the clash. Dravid can be seen giving throw downs to the batters while skipper Rohit Sharma was seen smashing the ball during their nets session.

"New roles. New challenges. New beginnings. Energies were high yesterday on Day 1 at the office for #TeamIndia T20I captain @ImRo45 & Head Coach Rahul Dravid," tweeted BCCI.

As for the series, the two teams will first face each other in a three-match T20Is and then square off in a two-Test series. The second T20I will be played on Friday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi and the third at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

As far as the Test matches are concerned, the first will be played on November 25 in Kanpur and the second match is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, starting on December 3.