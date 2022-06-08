Search icon
Netizens react as Mithali Raj announces retirement from all the forms of cricket after a career of 23 years

Mithali Raj, the former captain of the Indian women's cricket team recently announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket.

Updated: Jun 08, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. Mithali Raj took to Twitter to share a statement and thanked everyone for the "love and support". Mithali retires as the leading run-getter in women's ODIs.

READ: Indian women's skipper Mithali Raj announces retirement, says, 'perfect time to call curtains'

She represented India in 232 matches, scoring 7805 runs at an average of 50.68. She had earlier announced her retirement from T20 internationals.

Speculations were already going on that Mithali Raj could retire after the recently concluded Women's World Cup and Mithali Raj brought an end to all the speculations with her tweet. Netizens hailed Mithali Raj for her decision and congratulated her for the incredible career that spanned close to 23 years.

Check out some of the reactions from the netizens on social media.

An Arjuna award winner and a Padma Shri awardee, Mithali made her debut in 1999 at the age of 16 and over the next 2 decades became one of the all-time greats. As captain, Mithali led India to the finals of two World Cups - 2015 and 2017.

READ:  'Shabaash Mithu' actress Taapsee Pannu thanks Mithali Raj for 'putting women's cricket on the map'

In the latest ICC Women's ODI batting rankings, released on Tuesday, Mithali continued to hold on to her seventh position.

