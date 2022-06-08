Netizens react as Mithali Raj announces retirement from all the forms of cricket after a career of 23 years

Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. Mithali Raj took to Twitter to share a statement and thanked everyone for the "love and support". Mithali retires as the leading run-getter in women's ODIs.

She represented India in 232 matches, scoring 7805 runs at an average of 50.68. She had earlier announced her retirement from T20 internationals.

Speculations were already going on that Mithali Raj could retire after the recently concluded Women's World Cup and Mithali Raj brought an end to all the speculations with her tweet. Netizens hailed Mithali Raj for her decision and congratulated her for the incredible career that spanned close to 23 years.

Most Runs in ODI Career(7805)

Youngest to score ODI Hundred

Youngest to score Double Hundred

Longest Career in ODI(22Y 1M)

Most 90s in ODI Career(5)

Most Matches as A Captain in ODI(155)

Most Fifties in ODI Career(71)

Most ODI fifties in consecutive Match(7)#MithaliRaj pic.twitter.com/pIFaMXA8b1 June 8, 2022

Cricket legend #MithaliRaj has announced retirement.



As a youngster, She has contributed a lot to Indian Cricket. Thank you so much!



Best wishes for your career.#indiancricket pic.twitter.com/hp7vArEUeB — Dm Varun (@DmVarunbjp) June 8, 2022

#MithaliRaj a big thank to you ma'am for your splendid carrier and achievements . We never forget your contribution in women cricket team . — Dikshant vyas (@DikshantTrived3) June 8, 2022

An Arjuna award winner and a Padma Shri awardee, Mithali made her debut in 1999 at the age of 16 and over the next 2 decades became one of the all-time greats. As captain, Mithali led India to the finals of two World Cups - 2015 and 2017.

In the latest ICC Women's ODI batting rankings, released on Tuesday, Mithali continued to hold on to her seventh position.