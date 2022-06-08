'Shabaash Mithu' actress Taapsee Pannu thanks Mithali Raj for 'putting women's cricket on the map'

Taapsee Pannu and Mithali Raj

Soon after Indian women's legendary batter, Mithali Raj announced her retirement, netizens flooded her social media to wish her the best for her second innings in life.

One particular wish, however, caught the attention of fans as it was none other than that of Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu. Soon going to be essaying the role of the cricketer on the big screen in the movie titled 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee Pannu went ahead to thank Mithali Raj for 'putting women's cricket on the map'.

She wrote under the cricketer's post on Instagram saying, "Thank you is all we can say for putting women's cricket on the map for this cricket crazy nation!"

Not just that, she also posted a long and emotional message for the batter and wrote, "Youngest ODI captain for the Indian cricket team.

-The only Indian cricketer to captain the team in 4 world cups and reach finals twice!

-Youngest cricketer to score 200 in a test match

-Highest scoring Indian cricketer in the debut international match

-The only Indian cricketer to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODI

-23 years from hustle to glory.

Some personalities and their achievements are gender agnostic. You changed the game, now it’s our turn to change the perspective! Etched in history OUR CAPTAIN forever @mithaliraj On to the next innings of life".

Talking about the movie, the teaser for the upcoming sports drama 'Shabaash Mithu' was released on March 21. Taapsee Pannu will be portraying Mithali in the film directed by Srijit Mukherji and bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios.

The teaser mentions the achievements of the cricketer with the words appearing on the screen as Tapsee walks on the pitch, "The only Indian cricketer to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs, a captain in 4 World Cups, the youngest to score a Test 200, playing for 23 years the gentleman's game is a woman".