Indian women's skipper Mithali Raj announces retirement, says, 'perfect time to call curtains'

Mithali Raj

Indian women's cricket team's legendary batter Mithali Raj has decided to retire from all forms of international cricket. Debuting in June 1999, Mithali will be retiring as one of the most accomplished cricketers for India.

The India ODI and Test captain on Wednesday took to Twitter and said, "Thank you for all your love & support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support".

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

In the letter she wrote, "I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging and enjoyable years of my life.

"Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end.

"Today is the day I retire from all forms of international Cricket. Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent tricolour.

"I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian Cricket is bright.

I'd like to thank the BCCI and Shri Jay Shah Sir (Honorary Secretary, BCCI) for all the support I have received - first as a player and then as the Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team.

"It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person and hopefully helped shape Indian Women's Cricket as well".

The 39-year-old is the leading run-scorer in women's ODIs as she finished with 7805 runs to her name. She even played 89 T20 Internationals scoring 2364 runs. In the longest format of the game, she collected 699 runs in 12 Test matches. Under Mithali Raj's captaincy, Team India had reached the Women's ODI World Cup Final in 2017.