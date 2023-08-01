Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s cricket empire expands in US, Mumbai Indians NY beats Satya Nadella’s team

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians cricket team emerged victorious in the first-ever US major league cricket championship, defeating Satya Nadella’s team.

Nita Ambani’s IPL team Mumbai Indians has already won the most amount of IPL titles in the history of the tournament, but now the New York franchise of the team has achieved a new feat, taking the cricket business of the billionaire Ambani family to a new height.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani-owned New York cricket team Mumbai Indians NY has won the inaugural championship match of the United States (US) Major League Cricket, in an attempt to bring the widely popular sport to the West.

Mumbai Indians New York, a team owned by the billionaire Ambani family from India, defeated the Seattle Orcas by seven wickets Sunday at Grand Prairie Stadium near Dallas, Texas. What is noteworthy is that the Seattle Orcas is a cricket team partly owned by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

MI New York is just one of the cricket teams owned by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, putting another feather in their cap when it comes to expanding their cricket empire across the globe, owning multiple teams under the MI brand.

Before the New York team, the Ambani family owned the original Mumbai Indians team in the IPL, which is a multi-million dollar franchise. Apart from this, they also own the MI South Africa and MI United Arab Emirates cricket teams.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Orcas – team beaten by Ambani’s MI New York – is owned by a group of five billionaires which are Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Soma Somasegar, Samir Bodas, Ashok Krishnamurthi, and Sanjay Parthasarathy.

The total net worth of the Mumbai Indians cricket team owned by the billionaire family is estimated to be around USD 1.3 billion, which translates to over Rs 9968 crore, making it one of the biggest IPL teams in the entire franchise.

However, Mukesh Ambani has a personal net worth of over USD 91 billion, being the head of India’s leading conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited. His total net worth in Indian currency comes out to over Rs 7.8 lakh crore.

