'MS Dhoni is the god of...': Ex-India star makes massive claim

Dhoni is the only captain to have triumphed in all three major ICC white-ball tournaments.

Saurabh Tiwary showered praise on India's legendary captain, MS Dhoni, referring to him as the "God of Jharkhand cricket." It is remarkable to note that Dhoni is the only captain to have triumphed in all three major ICC white-ball tournaments - the T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011), and Champions Trophy (2013).

Tiwary emphasized that Dhoni has brought recognition to Jharkhand on a global scale. Furthermore, Tiwary highlighted Dhoni's ability to inspire confidence in his team members and his unwavering support for his teammates.

"MS Dhoni is the God of Jharkhand cricket. Ever since he started playing for India, people started knowing us as a team. They came to know where Jharkhand is. MS Dhoni gave us confidence and whenever he is around or in the town, he comes to attend our practice sessions. Sometimes, he takes part in the warm-up games also. His support is everything for us," Saurabh Tiwary told Sports Now.

"Dhoni bhaiya gives a lot of freedom when he is leading the team. He will stand by you even if you are not performing. Apart from leading the team, when Dhoni bhaiya is standing behind the wicket, he helps bowlers a lot. He would tell you how the wicket is responding and also he will help you with accurate field placements," he added.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina recently praised the captaincy skills of current national team captain Rohit Sharma, comparing him to the legendary captain Dhoni. Raina brought Dhoni's name into his statement while commending Rohit's leadership abilities.

Under Rohit's leadership, the Indian cricket team successfully sealed the five-match Test series against England with a game to spare. Despite trailing 0-1 initially, India made a remarkable comeback, winning three consecutive matches against the Three Lions. This victory not only maintained India's home dominance but also marked their 17th consecutive Test series win on home soil.

