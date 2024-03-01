What BCCI contract snub means for Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer?

Twitter
Headlines

'MS Dhoni is the god of...': Ex-India star makes massive claim

Katrina Kaif was supposed to be paired with Ranbir Kapoor in Bachna Ae Haseeno? Here's what actress says

Elon Musk files lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, here’s why

Daily exercise can boost your stamina, here's all you need to know

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers drop bold motion poster of upcoming film, netizens ask 'where is Nimrit?'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'MS Dhoni is the god of...': Ex-India star makes massive claim

Did Kiran Rao 'Reject' Aamir Khan's Audition For Laapataa Ladies? | DNA Exclusive

Katrina Kaif was supposed to be paired with Ranbir Kapoor in Bachna Ae Haseeno? Here's what actress says

Benefits of fasting according to ayurveda

8 weight loss tips for people who has desk job

Surprising health benefits of drinking blue tea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Did Kiran Rao 'Reject' Aamir Khan's Audition For Laapataa Ladies? | DNA Exclusive

Kiran Rao Breaks Silence On Divorce With Aamir Khan, Co-Producing Laapataa Ladies Amid Separation

Salman Khan Arrives In Gujarat For Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event

Katrina Kaif was supposed to be paired with Ranbir Kapoor in Bachna Ae Haseeno? Here's what actress says

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers drop bold motion poster of upcoming film, netizens ask 'where is Nimrit?'

Madgaon Express: Munna Bhaiya, Harshad Mehta, Dara unite for wild journey in Kunal Kemmu’s ‘multiverse of madness’

HomeCricket

Cricket

What BCCI contract snub means for Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer?

Both Head Coach Dravid and the BCCI had instructed Ishan to take part in domestic competitions in order to be considered for the national team.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made headlines on Wednesday with the release of their annual contract list, which notably excluded Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer.

This decision came as a surprise to many, as both players were left out entirely. The move follows their refusal to play for their domestic teams, despite BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's clear directive for all contracted players to participate in domestic cricket. This directive was communicated in a strongly worded letter, as reported by the Indian Express.

Ishan Kishan, who was expected to represent Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy, cited mental fatigue as the reason for his decision to opt out of the match. Despite being recognized as a talented and important member of the Indian squad, Kishan expressed dissatisfaction with constantly being benched in the national team.

Both Head Coach Dravid and the BCCI had instructed Ishan to take part in domestic competitions in order to be considered for the national team. His refusal to comply with this directive ultimately led to his exclusion from the annual contracts list.

According to the Indian Express, Shreyas Iyer attributed his absence from Ranji matches for Mumbai to back and groin pain. However, the BCCI's medical team, led by Nitin Patel, found no fitness issues. Despite his strong performance in the recent ODI World Cup, Iyer was surprisingly left out of the central contracts, sending a clear message that skipping domestic cricket would not be tolerated.

This decision comes at a crucial time for both Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who were key players in India's plans, especially in white-ball cricket. Their exclusion from the contracts suggests that they may struggle to be selected for upcoming international series, including the T20I World Cup.

Even if Iyer and Kishan return to the team later this year and meet the minimum match requirements, they will not be eligible for a contract. Instead, they will only receive match fees based on the format. This lack of national contracts also means they lose access to facilities like the National Cricket Academy, limiting their ability to recover from injuries or improve their skills.

Without the support of national contracts, players like Iyer and Kishan will now have to work with their state units to access NCA facilities.

Despite not being included in the BCCI central contract list, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan continue to play crucial roles for their Indian Premier League franchises, as reported by the Indian Express.

The decision by their teams to retain them before the auction highlights their significance in the teams' strategies. Although both players are expected to take part in the IPL, it is clear that they will only be eligible for national selection if they also participate in domestic cricket.

Also Read| 'Boss, this puppy fat you have na...': Former India coach recalls Ravi Shastri’s tough talk with Kuldeep Yadav

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UK: Prince Harry loses court battle over loss of security protection, plans to challenge decision

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Rihanna is charging this whopping amount to perform at festivities

US President Biden addresses his age criticims, turns table on Trump; says 'He's as old as I am'

'Feel bad for...': NCB's Sameer Wankhede on 'father to father' chat with Shah Rukh Khan during Aryan Khan drugs case

PM Narendra Modi on 2-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar from today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE